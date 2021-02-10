It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.92. A 7-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
