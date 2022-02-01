It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
