Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.