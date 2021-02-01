It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.94. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.24. Today'…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.94…
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening in Glens Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 13.6. We'll see a lo…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.07. 18 deg…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 0.2. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.26. Today's forecasted …