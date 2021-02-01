 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.94. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News