Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
