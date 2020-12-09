 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

