Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.