Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.