Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.