Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
The Saratoga and Lake George regions are under a high wind advisory through Wednesday night.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
