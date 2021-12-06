Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
