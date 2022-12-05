Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.