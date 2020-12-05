 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

