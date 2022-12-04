Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saratoga and Lake George regions are under a high wind advisory through Wednesday night.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.