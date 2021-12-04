It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
