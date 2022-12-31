Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.