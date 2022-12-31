Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
