Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

