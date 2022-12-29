Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect peri…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will se…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…