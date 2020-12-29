 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.04. A 14-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

