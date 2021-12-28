Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Historically long stretches of record-breaking ocean heat and loss of sea ice have fundamentally changed the North Pacific and Arctic ocean ecosystem.