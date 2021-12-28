Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.