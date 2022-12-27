It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
