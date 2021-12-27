It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Historically long stretches of record-breaking ocean heat and loss of sea ice have fundamentally changed the North Pacific and Arctic ocean ecosystem.