Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

