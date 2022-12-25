 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News