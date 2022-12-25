It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It's …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.