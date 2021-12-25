Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main content
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

