Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect periods of…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.