Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 11:30 PM EST until FRI 5:30 AM EST. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

