Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

