Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
