 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News