Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
