Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.