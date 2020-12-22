Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.