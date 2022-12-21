It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 …
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…