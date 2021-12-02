Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.