Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The Saratoga and Lake George regions are under a high wind advisory through Wednesday night.