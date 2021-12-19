 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News