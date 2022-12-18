Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.