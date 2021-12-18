It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees to…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forec…