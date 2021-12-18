 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

