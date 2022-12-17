Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls a…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is ex…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The Saratoga and Lake George regions are under a high wind advisory through Wednesday night.