Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forec…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees to…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…