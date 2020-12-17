 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.3. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

