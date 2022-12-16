Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.