Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 15 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls a…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is ex…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!