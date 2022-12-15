Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 4:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
