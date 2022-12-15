Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 4:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.