Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.