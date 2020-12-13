 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

