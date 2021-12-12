 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News