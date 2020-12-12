Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.