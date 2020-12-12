 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

