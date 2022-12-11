It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
