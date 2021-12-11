 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

