Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.