Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.