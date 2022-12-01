Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
